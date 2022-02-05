TheStreet Upgrades Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to “B”

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $167.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.81.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT opened at $166.24 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $99.70 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $5,987,018.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $6,045,411.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,623 shares of company stock worth $36,093,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,532,000 after buying an additional 3,208,190 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,519,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,365,000 after purchasing an additional 855,067 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 45.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,802,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,122,000 after acquiring an additional 558,999 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $49,330,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.