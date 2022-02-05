TheStreet Upgrades Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to “B”

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $167.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.81.
CPT opened at $166.24 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $99.70 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.80.
In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $5,987,018.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $6,045,411.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,623 shares of company stock worth $36,093,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,532,000 after buying an additional 3,208,190 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,519,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,365,000 after purchasing an additional 855,067 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 45.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,802,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,122,000 after acquiring an additional 558,999 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $49,330,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Camden Property Trust
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.
