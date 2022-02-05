Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share.

CAH stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

