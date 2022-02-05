Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE WD opened at $139.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.24. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $92.57 and a 12-month high of $156.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Walker & Dunlop stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

