Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Cousins Properties updated its FY22 guidance to $2.70-2.78 EPS.

CUZ opened at $37.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.12. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 107,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.