NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 2.52. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.79%.

NS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NuStar Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,311 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.74% of NuStar Energy worth $34,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

