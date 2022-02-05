Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 76.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $162.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 114.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.03 and a 12-month high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

