FourThought Financial LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,458 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 12,737 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,267,647 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after buying an additional 201,188 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,970,116 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,622,000 after buying an additional 103,487 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 117,376 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 59,102 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 46,976 shares during the period.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

KMF opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $7.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.