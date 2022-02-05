FourThought Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $249.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $233.36 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.11.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

