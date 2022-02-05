Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 36.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.64.

Shares of SNPS opened at $308.89 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.69 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $338.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

