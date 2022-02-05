Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 228 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $646.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $670.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $635.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $428.79 and a 1 year high of $710.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Citigroup boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Edward Jones cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $686.64.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total value of $4,834,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,434 shares of company stock valued at $13,195,287. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

