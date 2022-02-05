Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,371,000 after buying an additional 2,937,760 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,315,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 1,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,543,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,015,000 after buying an additional 2,420,222 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,170,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,197,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,683,000 after buying an additional 2,178,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.87.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $446,446.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 305,290 shares of company stock worth $12,086,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVTR opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

