Profund Advisors LLC Buys 678 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Align Technology by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,472,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Align Technology by 65.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 185.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,203,000 after buying an additional 325,499 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Align Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 381,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,875,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Align Technology by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. UBS Group upgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $489.86 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $432.09 and a one year high of $737.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $577.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $639.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.