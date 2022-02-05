GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 72,358 CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of CVB Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.45. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

