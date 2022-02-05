American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Purchased by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,641 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.45 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $19.29.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

