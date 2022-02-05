One Capital Management LLC Sells 261 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 75.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.22. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

