Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,333,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 89,634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.5% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $66,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average is $50.63.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.