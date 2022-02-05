Ossiam Trims Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ossiam lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,251 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 0.7% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $26,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,860,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,690,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.29.

Shares of GS stock opened at $367.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.28. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.19 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

