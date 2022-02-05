Evoke Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 0.5% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after buying an additional 103,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,208,000 after buying an additional 91,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.41.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 169,965 shares valued at $17,396,853. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $104.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.23.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.