Draganfly (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Shares Down 4%

Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) traded down 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.21. 113,565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,080,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94.

Draganfly Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DFLYF)

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircraft, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

