Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) traded down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. 120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNZUF)

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

