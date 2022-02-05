Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) fell 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $19.87. 23,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 42,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travis Perkins has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16.

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

