Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Receives GBX 2,665.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,665.71 ($35.84).

FEVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,700 ($36.30) to GBX 2,600 ($34.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.92) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,300 ($44.37) to GBX 3,560 ($47.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.54) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

In other news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($33.37) per share, with a total value of £19,980.10 ($26,862.19).

LON FEVR opened at GBX 2,110 ($28.37) on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of GBX 1,961 ($26.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,871 ($38.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 55.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,575.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,461.68.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.