Governor DAO Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. In the last week, Governor DAO has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $69,396.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governor DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001828 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.90 or 0.07240586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00054778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,432.56 or 0.99835707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00053567 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006563 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,896,077 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org

