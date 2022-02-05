Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,648 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.6% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Evoke Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $202,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $450.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.66. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $373.26 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

