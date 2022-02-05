Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $180.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

