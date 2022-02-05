Evoke Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,216,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,280,000 after purchasing an additional 434,915 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,673 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $4,111,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,247,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,186,000 after acquiring an additional 487,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 72,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 46,945 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE USB opened at $59.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.38.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.63.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

