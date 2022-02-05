GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 202,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of Hims & Hers Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 31.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,299,000 after buying an additional 2,086,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 63.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,151,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 833,033 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8,925.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 73.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 409,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at $6,946,000. 43.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $905.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.23.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $5,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum bought 81,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $480,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

