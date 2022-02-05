GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 11,260 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 404.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $85.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.45 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.51.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.55. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $213.71 million during the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

