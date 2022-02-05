Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 265,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 164,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,713,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,643.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 50,630 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.2% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 76,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $121.02 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $107.58 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.92. The company has a market capitalization of $627.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.