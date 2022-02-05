Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $872,000 Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,733,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,680,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 35.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,374,000 after purchasing an additional 319,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 30.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,935,000 after purchasing an additional 172,930 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 15.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 422,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,207,000 after purchasing an additional 55,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $518.43.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $410.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 94.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $338.79 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.48.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

In other news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

