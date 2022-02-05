Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 51.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $213.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $183.10 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

