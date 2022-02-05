Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 174 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Amundi bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,244,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in McDonald’s by 164.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 15.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,202,000 after purchasing an additional 544,711 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 24.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $633,065,000 after purchasing an additional 533,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in McDonald’s by 150.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 808,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $186,644,000 after purchasing an additional 485,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $260.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.10. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $194.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

