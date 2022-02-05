Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Invests $320,000 in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Robert Half International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Robert Half International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE RHI opened at $118.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.48. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.08 and a 1 year high of $120.83.
In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
RHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.
About Robert Half International
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
