Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Invests $320,000 in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Robert Half International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Robert Half International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RHI opened at $118.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.48. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.08 and a 1 year high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

