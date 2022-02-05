Holderness Investments Co. Makes New $238,000 Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Holderness Investments Co. bought a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Garmin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Garmin by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.17.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $124.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.71 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.46.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.