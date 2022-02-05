Holderness Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Holderness Investments Co. reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Carrier Global by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,597 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $228,420,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.59. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.