Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $193,000 Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSTO. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $112,887.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.