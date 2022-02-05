Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is FineMark National Bank & Trust’s 5th Largest Position

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,280 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $66,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $305.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.76 and its 200-day moving average is $310.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

