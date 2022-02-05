GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.79 Million Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 309.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,384 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 215,722 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.34% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 44,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.42 million, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.26. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

