KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 540 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,268 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,254,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,354,000 after acquiring an additional 557,059 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,573,000 after acquiring an additional 225,339 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,170,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,075,000 after acquiring an additional 40,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.67 and its 200 day moving average is $79.28. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $73.53 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

