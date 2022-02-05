GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 315.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 128.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 23.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total value of $435,723.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,226,559.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $236.79 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.60 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.16 and its 200 day moving average is $262.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,631.29, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

