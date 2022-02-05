HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,454 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $46,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $235.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.45 and its 200 day moving average is $247.57. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.84 and a 1 year high of $266.44.

