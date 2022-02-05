Gries Financial LLC Sells 5,973 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gries Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,973 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.2% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $5,209,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.0% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 41.7% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 17,045 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 123,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

Shares of DIS opened at $142.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $258.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

