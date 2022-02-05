HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 633,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,082 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.88% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $37,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 37,855 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 516,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,954,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,401,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,972,000 after purchasing an additional 61,874 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.88. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.71 and a 52 week high of $60.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

