SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $168.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.87. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

