Krane Funds Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,782,000 after acquiring an additional 68,524 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after acquiring an additional 82,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,460,000 after acquiring an additional 27,191 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,590,000 after acquiring an additional 263,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,330,000 after acquiring an additional 65,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $1,609,745.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,830 shares of company stock worth $24,585,916. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $136.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.43. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $100.71 and a 52-week high of $139.32.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

