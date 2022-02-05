Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 27.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 52.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $68,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESS opened at $326.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.00 and a 12 month high of $359.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $341.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.67.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.51%.

In related news, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $563,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,721 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ESS. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $360.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.76.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

