Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,035 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $206.25 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.24 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The firm has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.