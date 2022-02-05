Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 1,406 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 5.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $78.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average of $77.20. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

