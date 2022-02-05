2,476 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Purchased by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17,000.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $149.88 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.91 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $2,161,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

