Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $444,000 Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,042,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,370,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $267.47 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.13 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.83.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

